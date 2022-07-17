HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen Kaahumanu Center, County of Maui’s Office of Economic

Development and the HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union are hosting the second annual Start with a Cart contest.

The winner of the contest will win three months of free rent at the Queen Kaahumanu Center.

“Queen Kaahumanu Center features more than 100 shops and restaurants, 51% of which are

local businesses,” said Queen Kaahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Bisquera.

Bisquera continued, “We created this contest last year to reinvigorate the Center with local businesses post-pandemic and give our shoppers a voice in the products they want to see here. This contest epitomizes

QKC’s core values of community, culture, and commerce.”

The contest is set to happen on Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The winner will be chosen by a number of votes from the public and a score from the judges.

“As a judge, I’m looking for a strong brand and a solid business plan that will help our local

economy to grow and thrive,” said Mayor Victorino.

Victorino stated, “Entrepreneurs are leading Maui County’s transition towards a more self-reliant economy so that our residents have more economic influence in determining our community’s quality of life.”

Last years winner, Mise Kimono was able to move into a brick-and-mortar location.

Shoppers are invited to the contest where there will be live music, local vendors, chances to win a free swag bag and vote for a brand.

Hawaii-made brands and participants from last years contest can compete this year too.

Queen Kaahumanu Center is asking participants to send in their applications by Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Queen Kaahumanu Center’s website.