Starlink satellites will be visible over Hawaii skies Wednesday night and Friday night

The US satellite SpaceX Starlink 5 is seen in the night passing in the sky above Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark, on April 21, 2020. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch Falcon 9 for the 7th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink, on April 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST from the NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Look up at the evening sky Wednesday night and Friday night to catch a glimpse of The Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is constructing the constellation of satellites to provide satellite internet access.

There will be two opportunities to see them whiz overhead:

7:57 pm, Wednesday 3 Jun 2020 Starlink-7,8 NEW, BRIGHT (2.5) for 3 mins

Look from SOUTHWEST to NORTHEAST

Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 51°, end: 11°