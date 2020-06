HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Look up at the evening sky Friday night to catch a glimpse of The Starlink satellite.

SpaceX is constructing the constellation of satellites to provide satellite internet access.

Here’s where to look to it see it whiz overhead:

8:40 pm, Friday 5 Jun 2020: Starlink-6, BRIGHT for 6 mins

Look from SOUTHWEST to NORTH

Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 80°, end: 71°