Stable trade wind weather to return to the islands Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

A Flash Flood Watch continues for Kauai and Oahu until early Thursday morning as moisture from a frontal boundary, and an upper level low brings unstable atmospheric conditions.

By Thursday morning the moisture from the front is expected to push west of the state, along with the upper level low, alleviating the threat of widespread heavy rain.

High pressure far north of the state will maintain trade winds throughout the week and shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain areas with a few showers reaching leeward areas.

On Saturday, a weakening front over the Northwest Hawaiian Islands may push the high pressure generating our trades far enough east to shift the trade winds from the east-southeast.

This slight shift in wind direction may be enough to allow some tropical moisture to flow over the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

This would increase humidity and trade wind showers mainly for the Big Island and Maui County.

Otherwise, breezy trade wind weather is expected through early next week as the high far to the northeast re-establishes itself as our dominant weather factor.