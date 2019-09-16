Stable trade wind weather returning to the islands late Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moist and unstable conditions associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough of low pressure in the vicinity of the islands will keep the potential for heavy showers in the forecast through Monday.

A return of drier air and more stable conditions is anticipated from east to west Tuesday through the second half of the week.

Starting Friday, the forecast becomes rather murky with big differences among the computer models. the models generally agree that the atmosphere will become more moist, so an increase in rainfall is expected.

East southeast winds will strengthen slightly and the atmosphere will become drier and more stable this week.