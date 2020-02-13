Stable trade wind weather expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Low pressure in the island vicinity will continue to weaken today and tonight.

Some unsettled weather can be expected this evening with a few thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island.

High pressure will be building in northeast of the area while the low continues to weaken and move farther away from the state.

We will gradually transition into a trade wind weather pattern with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

This weather scenario is expected to continue through the weekend and on into early next week