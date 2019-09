HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, then trend down into the light and variable range Saturday night through Sunday.

Light winds combined with increasing moisture and instability will translate to increasing rainfall chances across the state.

Although some drier air is expected to fill over the Big Island and Maui County by Tuesday, the wet pattern is forecast to hold over Kauai and Oahu through midweek.