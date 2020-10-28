Sporadic heavy rain continues for the islands through late Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather will prevail over the next couple of days as a deep low aloft lingers north of the area. A front near Kauai will move southeast across the area and dissipate near Maui on Thursday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop anywhere, but the greatest threat for flooding rainfall will be over Kauai County and Oahu through Wednesday. The low will remain north of the state Thursday and Friday. West winds behind the front will carry bands of showers over the islands. The low will lift away to the northeast during the weekend, leading to drier weather.