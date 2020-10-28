Sporadic heavy rain continues for the islands through late Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The struggle continues for thousands of local families trying to make rent. The state is offering some help, but that money may not outlast the impacts of the pandemic.

Currently Hawaii's rental market is being kept afloat by a $87,500,000 relief program that is set to expire at the end of the year. So far, $9,830,000 has been paid out to landlords, but officials say with nearly 15,000 applications still pending, new applications are on pause.