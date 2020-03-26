Sporadic heavy rain and thunderstorms possible this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday with periods of showers affecting windward and mauka areas, along with occasional leeward spillover.

Conditions will trend wetter Thursday night through the weekend as an upper level disturbance moves over the island chain.

Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times, with thunderstorms not out of the question Friday night through Sunday.

Some improvement is possible early next week, although wetter than normal trade wind weather will likely continue, particularly in windward and mauka areas.