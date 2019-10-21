Speed, alcohol suspected in Kihei crash

Tonight's moon phase is known as 'ole pau in Hawaiian. This is a poor night to go fishing, and an unproductive night to plant.

The word 'ole means “nothing” or “unproductive” and pau means “done” or “finished.” The 'ole period consists of four separate phases, ending with 'ole pau. Each phase is known for poor fishing due to high tides and rough ocean conditions. Little planting is done until the rough weather is pau.