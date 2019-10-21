Speed, alcohol suspected in Kihei crash

On Maui, one man is dead and another man is under arrest after a crash in Kihei early this morning. Police say the car was speeding when it veered of South Kihei road and crashed through a construction site, eventually flipping onto a pile of construction material. The car’s passenger, identified as 48-year-old Gregory Rawlerson of Wailuku, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The car’s driver ran off, but police eventually found him at the hospital. The 38-year-old was arrested for negligent homicide, excessive speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence.