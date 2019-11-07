South Korea’s National Assembly introduces resolution to officially end the Korean War

FILE – In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. U.S. President Donald Trump is inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea. Trump is scheduled to visit South Korea later Saturday after meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

In the eyes of many Americans, the Korean War ended in 1953 when an armistice agreement was signed and a cease-fire was enacted on the Korean Peninsula. However, the war is still technically ongoing, as no peace treaty was ever agreed upon.

On Tuesday, 71 members of South Korea’s National Assembly introduced a resolution calling to officially end the Korean War. Sixty-five of the signees are from the majority Democratic Party; two are from the left-leaning Justice Party; three are independents, and one is from the conservative Bareunmirae Party.

“Now, beyond the denuclearization talks between US and North Korea, we need to see that the declaration will help to usher in peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said Representative Kim Kyung-hyup, the head of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation.

This follows an American congressional effort to end the Korean War from July. House Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) led the passage of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that calls for the end of the Korean War on America’s end. It passed through the House and is awaiting approval in the Senate.