Hawaii’s Songwriting Festival at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort beginning on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Songwriting Festival)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Songwriting Festival is back and registration is now open.

According to HSF, the festival will provide opportunities for networking, professional development and collaboration with local and national songwriters and artists.

Those who plan on attending the festival will spend three days and evenings learning from songwriters, music supervisors for film and TV, producers, publishers, and more.

There will also be small workshops, speed monitoring sessions, panel discussions and open mic performances, according to HSF.

The Hawaii Songwriting Festival hopes to help those learn how to create songs and succeed in the songwriting industry.

Attendees will be able to work with artists who have written songs for Christina Aguilera, Camilla Cabello, Britney Spears, Pitbull, Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo and much more.

Those working this year’s Hawaii Songwriting Festival have also produced songs that have been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, Fast & Furious and HBO to name a few.

The three-day festival is $350.00 with some scholarship opportunities available.

It will take place at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22.

You can register for the festival here.