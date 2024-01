HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small brown and gray snake mysteriously wound up on the island of Molokai and was found wandering around a local business on Monday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The snake was found at Takes True Value, a hardware store located in Kaunakakai, around 8:42 a.m.

It was hidden between bags of soil.

MPD contacted the State of Hawaii Invasive Species Response Team shortly after.

It is unknown how the snake arrived on the island or how long it has been there for.