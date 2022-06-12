HONOLULU (KHON2) — All small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are being called on by the Hawaii Department of Transportation to attend the 2022 Business Matchmaking Event.

The event will be in Waipahu at the Building Industry Association of Hawaii where people will have the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with contract awarding decision-makers.

Business owners will also get to network with prime contractors and government agencies, market their firm and foster business relationships and learn about free services offered by our resource’s partners.

Advanced registration is required at the Eventbrite website which will also have event details.