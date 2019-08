As asteroid estimated to be between 950 and 2130 feet long will pass by Earth on September 14th.

The asteroid will be traveling at 14,360 miles per hour and will pass within 3.3 million miles of Earth — not close enough to pose a threat, but still close enough for astronomers to keep their eyes on.

Every two nights, the ATLAS telescopes on Maui and Hawaii Island to track the sky for asteroids.