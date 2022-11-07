HANA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.

According to officials, when the officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 58-year-old male from Wailuku. Emergency Medical Services took over the scene but were unable to revive the victim.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows that the victim was on a solo skydiving jump. The victim impacted the ground wearing his skydiving gear, a helmet and his deployed parachute.

At this time, Officials said the victim’s identity is being withheld until family members can be contacted and notified.

Maui County said the investigation is ongoing.