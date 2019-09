At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, six swimmers were reported in distress about 100 yards from shore at Koki Beach. By the time Maui Fire Department arrived to the scene, bystanders had already used rescue tubes stationed at the beach to help the swimmers get to shore.

One swimmer was treated for water aspiration, but declined transport to Maui Memorial Hospital. All swimmers arrived safely back to shore by 3:40 p.m.