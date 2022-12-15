HONOLULU (KHON2) – A single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff at Lihue Airport Thursday afternoon.

Airport rescue firefighters responded to the plane crash that went down about 100 ft. off Lihue Airport property.

According to Kauai Fire Department, two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation

Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation

KFD report the two people on the plane during the crash suffered injuries and were transported to Wilcox Medical Center. They are in stable but serious condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the crash is not impacting any commercial flights to or from Lihue Airport. However, the public is asked to avoid the area.

KFD reports the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.