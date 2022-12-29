HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Japan, residents traditionally start the New Year with a special soup called “ozoni.”

The ingredients for this traditional Japanese New Year’s soup vary from region to region, but the symbolism is the same: prosperity and good health for the new year.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Chef Alan Tsuchiyama with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapi’olani Community College stops by the studio at 7 pm to share his mother-in-law’s recipe.

Tsuchiyama said preparing the ingredients to completion should take no longer than an hour.