Showers scaling back this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trade winds are expected today as strong high pressure passes well to our north.

The trades will bring rainfall to mostly windward and mauka locales, with a few showers briefly reaching leeward.

The high level jet stream will bring increasing high clouds later today into tonight. Trade winds will decrease during the weekend as the high moves away.

A dry, stable airmass will take control of our weather this weekend and the first half of next week, with few showers and considerable sunshine.

A new high passing far to the north will return locally windy trades Monday and Tuesday.