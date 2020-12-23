Showers increasing for the islands by Christmas morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The year of 2020 continues to leave a deadly mark on Hawaii even without COVID-19. Fatal traffic accidents on Oahu are up despite the fact that more people are staying at home.

One fatal accident occurred during the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22, on the H-1 Freeway when a motorcyclist died after losing control on the Kunia on-ramp. Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.