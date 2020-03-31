Shower activity to increase late Tuesday and Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Through Wednesday, winds will be mostly out of the east, keeping showers focused over windward areas.

An increase in low level moisture at this time will fuel additional shower activity.

A weak upper trough approaching from the northwest will increase instability across the region, and a slight chance of thunderstorms exists Tuesday night through Wednesday. Kauai received a lot of rain last weekend, and additional rain there could lead to minor flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch may be needed for that island and this could be issued Tuesday if conditions warrant.

Winds will decrease for the second half of the week, which will allow development of land and sea breezes.

Clouds and showers would then focus over interior and upslope areas during the afternoon hours.

Another low and associated upper trough approaching from the northwest this weekend could bring another round of moisture to the islands, but it is too early to determine details.