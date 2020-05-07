Live Now
Shower activity increasing through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect increasing clouds and showers over Kauai today, Oahu tonight, and across the rest of the state Thursday through Friday as an old front moves down the island chain.

Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, there will be a few leeward showers.

Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band today, then quickly shift out of the northeast and return to breezy levels Thursday as high pressure builds north of the state.

A similar band of moisture may approach the western end of the state this weekend.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 83° 65°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

79° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

