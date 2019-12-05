Shower activity increasing starting late Thursday and Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High clouds will gradually thicken over the state through tomorrow, while high pressure north of the state maintains moderate trade winds and mainly windward showers.

Clouds and showers will increase statewide Thursday night into Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead.

Drier weather is expected during the weekend, with a land and sea breeze pattern resulting in a few showers over interior sections each afternoon.

Trade winds will likely rebuild early next week as a high pressure builds to the north of the state.