Shower activity increasing into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge just north of Kauai will move over the islands today and remain over the area through Thursday.

South of the ridge, winds will push some showers over southeast sections of the Big Island.

Elsewhere, daytime sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers, while nighttime land breezes will bring clearing skies.

Trade winds will return starting Friday as a dissipating front moves over Kauai.

A cloud band along the front will bring widespread showers to windward areas of all the islands through the weekend with some showers spreading leeward on the smaller islands.

Showers will subside early next week as another ridge moves over the islands.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Thursday

79° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 64°

Friday

79° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 65°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 77° 65°

Sunday

77° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 65°

Monday

78° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°