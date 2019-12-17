Should people in Hawaii be concerned about the measles outbreak in Samoa? We asked a doctor.

This morning’s shooting in Kalihi was the 8th officer-involved shooting this year. Last Wednesday, officers opened fire on 23-year-old Troy Salas near the HECO power plant in pearl city. Police say officers tried to pull Salas over for speeding, and when an officer got out of his vehicle, Salas drove toward him. Salas was later arrested and charged with terroristic threatening.

And last month, there was an officer-involved shooting at the Shell gas station in Kapolei, which left a man tied to a recent string of carjackings dead. Five officers fired nearly two dozen rounds. 30-year-old Michael Kahale-Hoe died at the scene. 24-Year-old Melvin Spillner was arrested.