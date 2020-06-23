HONOLULU (KHON) — Non-profit organization Ocean Voyages Institute issued a press release announcing the return of one of its vessels with 102 tons of oceanic trash.
“After 48 days at sea, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release states, “Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI)’s vessel KWAI, returns to Honolulu to announce a record-setting recovery and removal of fishing nets and consumer plastics from the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone, more commonly known as the North Pacific Gyre/Great Pacific Garbage Patch.”
The haul totaled 102 tons, more than doubling the record OVI set in 2019 when it recovered 48 tons of nets and plastic.
- Louisville detective fired after shooting death of Breonna Taylor
- Senator’s bill would pay taxpayers $4,000 to take a vacation
- Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona
- Ship returns to Honolulu with record-setting haul of trash from the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch”
- GOP police reform bill ready for Senate floor, Democrats vow to stop it