Shed in Lihue engulfed in flames, $75,000 in damages

Firefighters responded to a structure fire that broke out Tuesday night, July 9, on Hoolako Street in Lihue.

No injuries were reported.

Lihue firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. to find an outside storage shed fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 10:40 p.m. and fully extinguished all flames shortly after 10:45 p.m.

Prior to units arriving on scene, the homeowner had attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

Fire inspectors estimate the damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $75,000.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.