HONOLULU (KHON2) — The father of Theresa Numera Johnston Ani (Cachuela) is speaking out about domestic violence.

On Christmas Day, Stephen Johnson decided to go see the spot where his daughter was killed. He knelt down by the memorial covered with flowers and photos of Theresa.

“She helped me, she was my confidant, she was my best friend,” Stephen Johnston said.

He went there with his sister Kathleen.

Theresa’s family said she called police and sought help numerous times as the relationship with her estranged husband began to take a turn.

“The police are supposed to protect, they failed her, the law failed her miserably,” her father said.

During a press conference on Friday, Honolulu Police said the number of times officers were called to their residence and her residence, after she moved out, was under investigation.

The family said Theresa moved out of the Waipahu home about one year ago.

Loved ones said the past few weeks were difficult and Theresa was increasingly concerned about her estranged husband. Court documents state he would show up at her home and she called the police. One time, he saw under her car in the garage.

She filed a temporary restraining order against her husband in early December. A judge approved the order on Wednesday. The court documents state her husband was prohibited from contacting Theresa for one-year starting on Friday, the day she was killed.

“This cycle of violence got to come to an end,” her father said. “I say this to the fathers out there: ‘Fathers handle your sons, get a hold of them, teach them to treat our women with the dignity and respect they require.”

“The domestic violence has to stop,” he added.

Johnston said something good will come out of the tragedy, and the family will be active this legislative session until laws change.

“God will have his way, justice will come,” he said.

Police said all of the estranged husbands firearms were seized from his home when the TRO was served, but Theresa’s family said he had connections to obtain other weapons.

“Laws got to be changed, because this is a heinous act and it could have been prevented,” said Theresa’s aunt and Stephen’s sister, Kathleen Johnston.

A vigil will be held for Theresa at Magic Island on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. Theresa’s father said the public is invited. People are asked to wear white and to bring their own candle.

“I’m going to look at her body tomorrow,” her father said crying. “I’m going to see what he did to my daughter, I’m going to see what a father should never see, I’m going to see tomorrow if the casket should be opened or closed.”

Theresa’s cousin said the kids are being taken care of and in good hands. They sent a Christmas photo and video. Since Friday, a Go Fund Me has raised over $36,000 for expenses and a separate GoFundMe will be started for her kids. The community also dropped off presents for Theresa’s kids at several retail stores over the weekend.

On Christmas, Theresa’s kids thanked the community and shared a special message.

Their aunt who is taking care of them said they get their strength and ability to remain strong from their mother.