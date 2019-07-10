Sewage spill reported in Lihue

Kauai County officials on Tuesday morning discovered partially-treated sewage sludge that overflowed overnight from the Lihue Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to the drainage channel next to the facility.

The sludge did not discharge into the ocean nor other bodies of water.

The spill is a result of a pump not shutting off and overfilling a tank which overflowed. Officials estimate that approximately 90,000 gallons of sludge overflowed from the Lihue WWTP over a 10-hour period. The spill was contained at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The spill was contained within the drainage channel which runs through the neighboring golf course. Golf course management officials have been notified and signs have been posted to notify golfers to stay out of the drainage channel.

Wastewater Management Division personnel are onsite cleaning up the spill. Cleanup efforts include using pumping equipment to remove sludge from the affected area followed by disinfection of the affected area with chlorine.

State Department of Health officials have been notified about the spill.