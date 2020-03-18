Severe thunderstorms could impact Maui County, while all islands remain under a flash flood watch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch

in effect until 5 pm this afternoon for the following areas: Kahului, Kaunakakai…and Lanai City.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters of larger.

A line of strong thunderstorms recently cleared Oahu and is heading east toward Molokai.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Maui County through 500 PM this afternoon while the Sever Thunderstorm Watch for Oahu has been cancelled.

Wet, unsettled, and locally breezy weather will persist across most of the island chain through tonight, and possibly Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state.

While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest risk of flooding will be over the already saturated western end of the island chain, where strong thunderstorms are possible.

The kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west.

Easterly trade winds may build over the islands during the weekend.