Several structures damaged, destroyed after large fire and winds hit West Maui

OLOWALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gusty winds helped fuel a large brush fire in West Maui Saturday night which caused power outages, home evacuations and the closure of Honoapiilani Highway for approximately seven hours.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

West Maui residents say they lost power just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Maui County was under a wind advisory with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Around 5:30 p.m., a fire started on the mauka side of Olowalu.

One Olowalu resident said he received a call from a friend asking if he saw smoke or flames nearby. He went outside his home to look only to see the overwhelming blaze.

“By the time I went out, the fire had spread probably 100 acres in the matter of 10 to 20 minutes, and the fire trucks were on the scene pretty quickly,” Kyle Turner said.

Turner says the winds helped the fire spread quickly.

“They evacuated the neighborhoods pretty much immediately, which they don’t always do. But with the winds, I think they were very, very concerned,” he added.

Turner says about 20 homes were evacuated.

“The smoke was really intense, most of the people probably thought their homes were gone,” he shared.

Maui Police evacuated homes on Luawai Street while fire crews tried to protect nearby homes.

Turner said his home was about a half mile from the flames.

He said about four homes were within 30-feet of the flames and one of his neighbor’s homes was slightly damaged.

“It scorched one side of his house and the heat was enough to blow out the windows on that side of the house,” Turned explained.

Several West Maui residents say they couldn’t get any updates on their phones due to the outage.

“It was pretty scary and not knowing how fast that fire from Olowalu was moving,” explained Lahaina residents Lee and Barbra Potts. “That was what we were most worried about. We all had our go bags packed and ready to go.”

By 9:15 p.m., MFD said the fire had grown from 100 acres to 500 acres.

Kiara Dudoit and Lisa Poaha were staying in Kaanapali when the power went out. Dudoit is the owner of Bang Um Out Grindz food truck in Kahului.

The two were with their friend Lawe Sparks when Sparks received a phone call from one of the first responders on scene of the fire.

One of the officers asked if there was any food. Due to the power outage, all restaurants and grocery stores were closed.

“We had a lot of food,” Dudoit said. “I said ‘we’re just going to make everything we have, what we can, and let’s do this,’ so we packed up all our stuff, left the room, got into the vehicle and we actually were trying to find a location because nowhere had electricity.'”

She called her brother in Lahaina and the family set up a generator, propane, burners and a grill and they all started cooking burgers, hotdogs, steak and shrimp.

The family made about 150 plates for the first responders Saturday night.

“Our whole thing is giving. You know giving is better than receiving and it’s an honor to do something like this because these people are on the front line and risking their lives to keep us all safe and protect us,” Dudoit said.

Red Cross shelters were also set up in Lahaina and Kihei for people who couldn’t make it home.

The Red Cross said on Sunday about 138 people stayed in shelters until MPD reopened Honoapiilani Highway just after midnight.

By morning, the Potts’ saw portions of their buildings roof in the parking lot.

Downed trees were seen at Lahaina Cannery Mall and Lahaina seawall.

Another video showed the fire had destroyed a portion of a building that belonged to a church in Olowalu Village.

The Air 1 pilot on call Saturday night said the call for assistance for the fire came in with about 20 minutes of daylight left.

He explained that Air 1 does not fly at night and it was difficult not being able to assist while listening to the police and fire scanners.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday the pilots flew in to help put out with hot spots.

“Then we had another brush fire up in lower Kula that was going on, so there was a lot of things happening,” explained Windward Aviation, Air 1 pilot Pete Vorhes.

MFD says about seven acres were burned in Lower Kula.

As of Sunday evening, MFD says both the Olowalu and Kula fires were 95 percent contained.

The Maui Fire Department adds that along with the church building that burned in Olowalu Village, two storage units and two vehicles at the same location had also burned and are considered at a 100 percent loss.

MFD estimates the damage to Turner’s neighbors’ home to be at $30,000.

MFD said about 800 acres burned in Olowalu. There is still no word on what caused the fire.