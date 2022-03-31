HONOLULU (KHON2) — April is National Stress Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) have useful tips for those taking care of loved ones with the disease.

AFA reports stress can damage your health if you do not manage it properly. Which is why they believe it is important to check in with oneself regularly.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Stress management and self-care are essential for every Alzheimer’s caregiver. Untreated stress increases the risk of caregiver burnout and can cause high blood pressure, heart problems, anxiety, depression, and numerous other health issues,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being proactive in dealing with stress has both short-term and long-term benefits for caregivers’ physical, mental, and emotional health, which is why it’s something that they should prioritize.”

AFA tips to prevent and manage stress:

Flexibility helps

Deal with what you can control

Mind your health

Clear and refresh your mind

Take things one day at a time

Stay in touch

Be open with your feelings

AFA said you cannot control every stress-causing factor, but you can control how you react to them. Focusing on finding solutions to the problem can help reduce the stress it’s causing.

Another factor to help improve stress is fixing sleep patterns and boosting the amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet along with drinking plenty of water.

AFA suggests yoga, meditating, listening to music, walking and even taking a few deep breaths to help relax and reduce stress.

For those actively taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s their helpline is available seven days a week to help provide information and support regarding caregiver stress and other caregiving questions.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

You can connect with a licensed social worker by calling 866-232-8484, web chatting at www.alzfdn.org or sending a text message to 646-586-5283.