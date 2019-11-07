Senator Hirono: Republicans have “resorted to muddying the waters” on impeachment

Senator Mazie Hirono (D) went on CNN yesterday to discuss the ongoing impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

“The republicans just can’t deal with the substance of what the president did, so they’re doing all kinds of things to muddy the waters,” she said.

Host Jake Tapper played a clip of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (R) saying: “If the president of the Ukraine keeps saying, ‘no I did not feel that I had to do anything to get the aid’ — how do you have a quid pro quo when the subject of the quo says it didn’t happen?”

Hirono responded: “Do you really expect the new president of Ukraine — which is so dependent on US money to fight Russia — do you really expect the president to jeopardize his relationship with the United States by saying ‘oh yeah, your president is a crook?’ I don’t think so. So we looked to other credible testimony. That’s what we have: other credible testimony that says the president shook down the president of another country to get dirt on his political opponents.”

Hirono introduced legislation to protect the identity of the whistleblower, which congressional Republicans largely oppose.

“We have whistleblower protection statutes not just so they don’t get fired, but to [protect them] from being retaliated against, [from being] threatened. By the way, the president himself has threatened the whistleblower. So [the purpose of whistleblower protection] is to prevent these kinds of actions against the whistleblower. The whole point of the whistleblower statute is to protect the whistleblower through anonymity.”

“We have required federal employees to come forward to report wrongdoing in the federal government since 1789. There’s a reason that we want our federal employees, who are in the best position to see wrongdoing in our federal government, to come forward without being threatened, retaliated against, or god knows what else.”