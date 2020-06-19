Senator Breene Harimoto passes away at age 66 from pancreatic cancer

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii State Senate released a press release announcing the passing of Senator Breene Harimoto. The press release is as follows:

“Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi announced today with great sadness the loss of a respected colleague as Senator Breene Harimoto passed away last night after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Senator Harimoto, who served the residents of District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Halawa, and Pearl Harbor for six years (elected 2014, re-elected 2018) – was 66.

“Breene Harimoto was one of the kindest people I have ever known, a man who truly cared about others,” said Senate President Kouchi. “He served his constituents with honor and treated everyone around him with kindness and respect. His legacy of public service will continue to benefit the people of Hawai‘i for many years to come. On behalf of the Hawai‘i Senate ‘ohana, we offer our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, and his children and grandchildren.”

Senator Harimoto served as the Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee, and was a member of the Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs Committee, and the Ways and Means Committee. He was the Senate’s representative on the Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization Planning Board and was its Chair. He was also the Senate’s alternate representative on the Hawaii Interagency Council for Transit-Oriented Development and Hawaii Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Breene Harimoto served on the Honolulu City Council for four years. He was chair of the Committee on Transportation where he championed rail, transit-oriented development, complete streets, smart growth, and health and safety issues.

The Senator was a member of the Board of Education for eight years and served two terms as its chairman. He is a former information technology professional and is a long-time community volunteer. He is co-founder and serves as Executive Director of the Pearl City Foundation/Momilani Community Center.

Senator Harimoto was a life-long resident of his district. He and his wife Cheryl are graduates of Waipahu High School and the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.

Senator Harimoto was born on May 6, 1954. Memorial services are pending.”

Governor David Ige released the following statement:

“Breene was a true dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the community he loved, even while fighting his illness. We worked together to make my hometown of Pearl City a better place. Dawn and I offer our deepest condolences to Breene’s ‘ohana and loved ones.”