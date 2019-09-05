Secretary of the Navy approves creation of Naval ROTC at UH Manoa

Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz announced that Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer approved the creation of a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The announcement followed years of advocacy from Hawaii’s Congressional delegation to establish such a program.

“The long-awaited establishment of a Naval ROTC program at UH Manoa underscores the Navy’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and represents a tangible step toward increasing the diversity of its officer corps,” Hirono said.

“This new ROTC program at UH will give more Hawaii students a chance at earning scholarships and gaining an education, while helping the Navy strengthen its diversity to make sure its sailors and Marines better reflect the American public and our values in Hawaii,” Schatz said.

“We are grateful and proud that the Navy has selected UH Manoa to host a new NROTC unit,” University of Hawaii President David Lassner said. “We are already the home of exceptionally successful Army and Air Force ROTC units, and the establishment of a Navy ROTC unit will provide scholarship opportunities that enable more Hawaii students to attend college affordably and serve their country.”