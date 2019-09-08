Search continues for missing hikers on Hawaii island, Maui

The search continues for two missing hikers on two islands.

One was last seen on Hawaii Island the other on Maui.

Kyle Brittain has been missing for eight days and is believed to be in Waipio Valley area.

Khiara Henry has been missing for over two months but new surveillance video released yesterday shows her last known sighting.

Brittain, 27, was last seen at the Waipio Valley overlook on Friday, Aug. 30.

“It was about 6 a.m., somebody saw him by the bathroom at the Waipio Overlook and he asked where the bathroom was and said, ‘Hey have a good day,’ and that was the last time,” said Steve Brittain, Kyle’s father.

“There was a phone ping up on the mountain at 8:30 a.m., or right around there so we know he was up there and then lost service,” he said.

Searchers who helped find missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller have flown to Hawaii island to help.

“There are about 30 plus volunteers already here and we’re going to be scouring Waipio Valley and we’re going to find him,” said search and rescue member Javier Cantellops.

The group has been flying in helicopters and repelling into deep ravines.

“Unfortunately, we’re starting to look for things we don’t want to look for because it’s been a week so we’re starting to look in the rivers and the swamps. I mean, we have to look everywhere right?” said Brittain.

Search dogs have been flown in from Kauai but more searchers are needed.

“We have a lot of flyers, we have t-shirts that say ‘Bring Kyle Home,’ we want him back,” he said.

“It’s been a long week, and you know the crying stopped this morning for a while and it will come back.”

Over on Maui, new surveillance footage was released yesterday showing the last known sighting of 23-year-old Khiara Henry who has been missing since July 21.

Her rental car was found at Waianapanapa State Park, so far there have been no signs of her.

The family is offering a $10,000 cash reward for the first tip leading to Khiara’s safe return and/or the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

Henry’s family is still looking for her on Maui.

Brittain’s family is asking volunteer searchers to meet at Waipio Valley at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. or noon tomorrow morning, or until Kyle is found.

If anyone has any information on either hiker call 911.