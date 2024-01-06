HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thieves are going above and beyond to steal from Scott Hawaii, breaking in from the roof.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The company is now warning other retailers to safeguard their businesses.

It was an overnight break-in Friday.

Scott Hawaii said multiple thieves did the unexpected

“It was a fan and vent and they ripped off the cover climbed in,” said Steve Scott, Scott Hawaii Owner. “They went through our offices and they stole anything from cameras, to duffle bags, to some cash. Fortunately we don’t have that much cash, but they stole 305 pairs of slippers we know of.”

The local business said the thieves spent five hours in its Kona street warehouse.

Surveillance video captured one individual leaving with a trash bin full of merchandise.

“You can see where they emptied out the shelves and anything that was open, they took,” continued Steve.

Scott Hawaii has been around for decades, and said years ago someone broke in through its sky light.

Recently, thieves broke into its van.

This isn’t the only local business hit by thieves, though.

According to police in December, a man stole from Foodland in Kalihi and started a fire in the store.

Thieves smashed the window of a Waipio gas station and stole the ATM machine as well.

“It’s just not a challenge that we want to go through, business is challenging enough but this is something we didn’t expect,” Steve added.

Honolulu police report 24 burglaries this year so far.

In 2023 there were over 2,100 burglary cases.

Moving forward the company isn’t willing to take any chances.

It plans to close off the vent that was broken into as well as take other measures.

“We’re going to put up bars on any windows especially in the back,” said Steve. “We’ll just lock it down as much as we can and make it a lot more secure. It’ll cost us extra money but just the sense of relief that we won’t have this again.”

Scott Hawaii added that in the past they’ve seen their stolen products end up on marketplace websites.

They’re asking the public to contact them if they see any “Manoa” style Scott’s slippers for sale on social media.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Honolulu Police.