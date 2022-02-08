Scammers use manipulated phone numbers impersonating government employees to solicit money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division warned the public of a scam where an individual claimed to be a Deputy Sheriff or employee with the Hawaii District Attorney’s office or Governor’s office.

Officials stated the scammer would call people with a manipulated phone number to make it look like it came from the Sheriff Division or Governor’s office.

The scammer used a fake name in several cases – ‘Jessica Mendoza.’

During these calls, people reported the scammer said they had an outstanding arrest warrant. To get rid of it, the scammer instructed them to make a payment using gift cards or a money-sharing app.

Officials reminded the public that the Sheriff and Governor’s office would not call, text or email asking for personal information, as well as electronic and phone payment for arrest warrants.

Hawaii resident should also not give out any credit card and personal information to callers claiming to be from a law enforcement agency.

Anyone who receives a call, text or email similar to this scam should call the Sheriff Division at 586-1352.