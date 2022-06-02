HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel media postings.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
On Wednesday, DNLR addressed the issue by removing a wooden swing that is often captured in social media posts by influencers — encouraging others to come to the site.
The swing was strung from the only remaining tree at the 80-foot-high waterfall. At the base of the swing lay large boulders that fell from above.
During the removal process, DNLR reported that one woman was cited by an officer for being in a closed-off area. She was leading ten young people on a hike to the waterfall.