HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel media postings.

On Wednesday, DNLR addressed the issue by removing a wooden swing that is often captured in social media posts by influencers — encouraging others to come to the site.

“Despite our earnest efforts to ask people to delete images of the swing on their social media pages, some influencers continue to encourage others to do stupid things that could get them killed or seriously hurt by following their posts”. Chief Jason Redulla, DNLR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officers

The swing was strung from the only remaining tree at the 80-foot-high waterfall. At the base of the swing lay large boulders that fell from above.

During the removal process, DNLR reported that one woman was cited by an officer for being in a closed-off area. She was leading ten young people on a hike to the waterfall.