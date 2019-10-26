Rudy Giuliani reportedly “butt-dialed” a reporter and accidentally left two voicemails

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly “butt-dialed” an NBC News reporter and left messages on her phone without knowing. The calls occurred on September 28th and October 16th.

In the September call, Guiliani allegedly criticized presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their foreign business deals.

“Biden has been trading in on his public office since he was a senator,” Giuliani can be heard saying. “Then when he became vice president, [Hunter] decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son,’ and most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem.”

He also accused Ukraine of blocking investigations into the Bidens, and that the Bidens engaged in a three million dollar money laundering scheme, aided, according to Giuliani, by the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

On the October voicemail, Giuliani can be heard talking to other people in the room about Bahrain, where Giuliani’s former law firm worked on financial deals. He can also be heard saying “The problem is we need some money. We need a few hundred thousand.”

The voicemails from both calls can be heard here.