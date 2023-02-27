HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that Pali Highway, Kailua bound is closed from Waokanaka to the Pali off-ramp, due to rock slide.

HDOT said that traffic is currently being turned around from Waokanaka and anyone traveling towards Kailua or Windward are advised to take Likelike Highway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Crews are on site while rock and debris are on the Pali Highway. HDOT said a large tree had fell onto the roadway.

The left lane should reopen shortly after a safety crew blocks off the right lane on the Kailua side of the Pali Highway after the second tunnel.