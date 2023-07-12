HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s housing crisis drummed up emotions during the Wednesday, July 12 Honolulu City Council Meeting. Many residents testified on plans for affordable housing and said those developments are still far beyond their reach.

Plans for a new residential high-rise on Kapiolani Boulevard were on the receiving end of residents’ skepticism that “affordable units” are genuinely affordable.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The developer, JL Capital, is planning to build a 331 market-rate unit tower at 1538 Kapiolani Boulevard, with 101 affordable rental units at two offsite locations for people earning 80% of the average median income (AMI), for a family of four is $104,800.

The City Council Chair Tommy Waters questioned those plans to build the affordable rentals at separate locations.

Waters said, “One of the big concerns about this project is the affordable units being built off-site; they are not even being built in the same project.”

Meanwhile, the developer Tim Lee told the council they would need more incentives from the City to build more affordable units at a lower AMI than 80%

“For developers to provide to develop more affordable housing I think more incentives need to be out there,” Lee said. “The current climate with interest rates construction costs time to get a project through to the permitting and come to fruition is pretty significant.”

Honolulu residents like Pierre Watts said they are still priced out of the affordable units. Watts lives at Kapiolani Village Apartments where residents were told to move by owner Kobayashi Group to develop a more than 600 affordable unit project.

Watts said, “You have a one-bedroom for $380,000 I mean who can afford that?”

A spokesperson with the Kobayashi Group said the developer has provided relocation services for the tenants.

Part of a statement said:

“Affordable homes make up 60% of our recently completed or planned residential construction. This includes both affordable, long-term secured, income-restricted rentals like Hale Kalele and Parkway Village at Kapolei, and income-restricted, for-sale workforce housing like Kuilei Place. Making headway on the affordable housing crisis requires both types of projects.”

Meanwhile, the conceptual plans for the 1538 Kapiolani project were sent back to the city council committee for further review.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Waters said, “We’re going to have another opportunity to joust with the developers to see if we can get them to provide even more.”