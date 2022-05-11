HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire department said they responded to a brush fire that quickly spread due to strong winds.

Officials said that the fire happened at around 12:32 p.m. on May 11 near Pulehu Road at Firebreak Road in Puunene.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

While firefighters battled the brush fire, people in the area of the old Puunene School were evacuated as a precaution.

Maui officials also stated that around 1 p.m. Pulehu Road was closed between Hansen Road and Central Maui Landfill.

By around 3:40 p.m. MFD said that 90% of the blaze was contained and all roads were reopened at about 6:50 p.m.

According to MFD, the fire burned through 60 acres of light brush and there was damage to three utility poles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.