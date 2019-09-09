Report shows Hawaii has one of the lowest death rates in the nation

A report from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Hawaii has one of the five lowest death rates in the country, along with California, Connecticut, Minnesota, and New York. The five states with the highest death rates were Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

The report compared both sets of states to discover potential national patterns. In the states with the highest and lowest death rates, the leading causes of death were the same: heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, unintentional injuries, and stroke. But the states with the highest death rates had higher rates of death in each of those categories, sometimes by twice as much.

In other categories, however, states with the highest overall death rates fared better than states with lower death rates. For instance, Hawaii has the highest rate of death from influenza and pneumonia in the nation.

The full report is available here.