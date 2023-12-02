HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work to remove the Navy aircraft out of Kaneohe Bay is officially underway.

According to the Navy, crews were able to get the P-8 Poseidon plane on top of roller bags by 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once on land, officials said they will inspect and monitor the aircraft until it’s towed to wash rack.

There, it will be cleaned before being repaired.

Officials said, it will cost an estimated $1.5 million to remove the aircraft.

It overshot the landing and ended up in the water on Monday, Nov. 20.