Remembering Irmgard Aluli and Gordon Cooper

Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame inductee “Auntie” Irmgard Aluli died on October 4th, 2001, just three days shy of her 90th birthday. With over 300 songs to her name, Aluli is one of the most prolific Hawaiian music composers ever, one of the few female haku mele justifiably compared to Queen Lili’uokalani.

Aluli was born to a large family of 13 kids, each of whom grew up singing and playing music. She began playing publicly at age 14, and wrote her first song, “Three Lovely White Blossoms,” in 1935 when she was 24.

Her first hit song — 1937’s “Puamana” — was written about her childhood home in Lahaina while she was on Moloka’i serving as a field agent for the UH Agricultural Extension Service. Puamana became the name of the group in which she performed. Irmgard was honored twice with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts (HARA). In 2015, under the leadership of Aluli’s daughters and granddaughter, Puamana also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from HARA.

Aluli was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame in 1998.

On October 4th, 2004, astronaut and Air Force pilot Gordon Cooper died at the age of 77.

Cooper was not originally from the islands, but his first connection occurred when he was stationed at Hickham Air Force Base as a 20-year-old in 1947. He attended UH, where he met his wife. They had two daughters while in Hawaii: Camala Keoki and Janita Lee.

Cooper transitioned from pilot to astronaut in 1959. He piloted the longest and last Mercury spaceflight, becoming the first American to spend an entire day in space, the first to sleep in space, and the last to complete a solo orbital mission. Through severe equipment failures, he guided his spacecraft back to Earth under manual control.

His record-setting 190 hours and 56 minutes in space proved that astronauts could survive long enough to go from Earth to the moon and back.

Cooper won several awards in the military and from NASA.