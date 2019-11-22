Remembering Hawaii’s first airmail delivery

On November 22nd, 1935, the China Clipper departed Alameda, California for Pearl Harbor carrying the first pieces of mail to fly across the Pacific Ocean. The China Clipper was a Pan American Airways “flying boat,” a four-engine seaplane that was one of the largest commercial airplanes of its day. After landing in Hawaii it went on to Midway, Wake, Guam and the Philippines, establishing the first regular travel route across the Pacific.

This was no small endeavor at the time. The first powered aircraft flight ever took place in December 1903 and flew a total of 852 feet in 59 seconds. A few decades later, the China Clipper would attempt to fly over 2000 miles across the ocean while carrying crew and cargo. Success was not guaranteed, and failure would have likely been fatal. Yet the economic possibility of connecting the United States with the Pacific and East Asia by plane carried an urgent, undeniable allure.

In January 1935, Pan American set up a Pacific base of operations in San Francisco, and by April, a passenger-less survey flight made it from Alameda to Pearl Harbor, proving the route was safely possible. On November 2nd of that year, the China Clipper successfully completed an eight hour, 2400 mile practice run from Miami to Puerto Rico.

Then, on November 22nd, in front of 20,000 eager onlookers, the China Clipper took off for Hawaii with nearly 4000 pounds of mail. The crew reportedly saw Moloka’i and a plume of volcanic ash rising from a Hawaii Island eruption a few hundred miles out. More than 60 Army and Air Force planes stationed on Oahu met the China Clipper in the air. After 21 hours and 20 minutes, the Pan-Am flying boat landed in Pearl Harbor’s waters on November 23rd, greeted by the applause of over 3000 people.

By October the following year, Pan American started regular, six-day passenger service between San Francisco, Honolulu and Manila. The airline company forged a viable commercial route connecting America and Asia, with Hawaii serving as the fulcrum. Pan American continued to focus on Honolulu as a destination city for the ensuing decades, until it sold its routes to Hawaii to United Airlines and ceased operations in the islands in 1986. It filed for bankruptcy in January of 1991, and closed for good by the end of the year.