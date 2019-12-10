LIVE NOW /
Recycling rates down on Big Island according to new analysis

On the Big Island, recycling rates have dropped steeply, with 48 percent less recycling and diversion from the landfill dropped compared to a decade ago. A public meeting Wednesday aims to start turning the tide. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Natural Energy Laboratory visitor center. Here is a link to the study and an update to the county’s draft solid waste plan.

