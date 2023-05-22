HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ceremony was held on Monday by the City and County of Honolulu to recognize National Emergency Medical Services Week.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored the city paramedics as well as the city emergency medical technicians for the hard lifesaving work they do.

Honolulu EMS workers are responsible for treating 1 million residents and millions of visitors every year.

According to Honolulu EMS spokesperson, Shayne Enright, “In 2022, Honolulu EMS delivered advanced life-saving medical treatment to more than 85,000 patients and transported nearly 55,000 patients to emergency rooms.”

On Oahu, Honolulu EMS has 22 units stationed today.

Oahu EMS history:

Ambulances began private service out of Queen’s Hospital in 1910 and in 1916 Honolulu Police Department began the city’s first ambulance service, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

HPD then hired workers and transferred the ambulances to the health department in 1917.

By 1960, the ambulance was running a 24/7 service and teaching CPR classes to workers.

Dr. Livingston Wong pushes for the advancement of paramedics in the 1970s

1970s:

EMT program was established.

MEDICOM radio for communication between hospitals and ambulances was established nationally.

The Mobile Intensive Care Technicians program had its first graduating class in 1973.

The city gained helicopter MEDICAC transport.

EMS advisory board was established.

City has 15 ambulance vehicles in its fleet.

Advanced Cardiac and Trauma Life Support classes begin.

In 1998 the City and County of Honolulu Emergency Services Department was established.

911 mapping to a caller’s location began in 2008.

Click here for more information on the department’s history.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here to see the Emergency Medical Services Team.